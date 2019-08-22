City ordinances make things tough for food trucks

There is no doubt that food trucks are popular here in Lincoln but some say the laws surrounding the trucks are making it hard for them to be successful.

(Source: KOLN).

And with more moving to storefront properties, it raises the question if the ordinances could be the reason why.

There are nearly a dozen parking ordinances that impact those food trucks.

These include things like not allowing them to park at a meter, in residential areas or in public lots.

Food trucks are popping up all over Lincoln and Phil's Fish N Chips is one of those.

But Phil Robinson says when it comes to food truck ordinances it makes things challenging.

"We pay these permits to set in within our city limits, but you can only set in certain areas,” said Robinson.

Robinson says that's why he serves food at T's Stop & Shop.

"Now that downtown location isn't quite letting us in yet, and that's where we are fighting to get in,” said Robinson.

The owner of another local food truck, Nitro Burger, says this Fall it'll be ditching the truck and moving to a storefront after eight years.

The owner says ordinances have made things difficult.

"Basically you can't be on public property, or you can be on public property, you can serve for 15 minutes that's what it is,” said Co-owner, Cherry Kress.

One city councilman offered a different perspective.

"Those food trucks are competing directly with brick and mortar restaurants who don't really want a food truck parked outside of their establishment or near-by,” said Roy Christensen.

But Christensen says he gets both sides.

And Robinson says he's hopeful in the future something will change, to allow food trucks to expand.

"We want to get in to that downtown location, we pay taxes, and we think we can add some more patrons down there,” said Robinson.