City of Wayne hit by cyber attack

A northeast Nebraska city is investigating an apparent hack into their systems.

The City of Wayne announced Wednesday that they were the victims of a ransomware attack. In a Facebook post, city officials said all of their internet-based communications are down.

A ransomware attack cripples an entity's online system, holding it hostage unless a certain amount of money is paid.

City officials say they do not believe any residents' personal data has been compromised, but they urge everyone to monitor their financial accounts. Anyone who has any concerns or questions can contact the city hall.