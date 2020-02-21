City of Wayne falls victim to ransomware cyber attack

The city of Wayne revealed earlier this week that it had been hit by a ransomware attack.

The northeast Nebraska city posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that they were is investigating such an attach into their systems. A ransomware attack holds an online system hostage unless a certain amount of money is paid.

City officials said in the post that all their internet-based communications were down, but that they did not believe personal data from any of the city's residents had been compromised.

Still, they urged everyone to monitor their financial accounts, and asked that anyone with concerns or questions contact the city at 402-375-1733; or visit Wayne City Hall.