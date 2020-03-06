City of Omaha seeks Vision Zero coordinator

The City of Omaha has a new task force — Vision Zero — with one mission: to reduce traffic deaths.

The city says it needs some help. They are calling this position the “Vision Zero Coordinator.”

The coordinator would fill a few roles.

He or she would connect community members to the right traffic safety resources.

They would also be an educator.

City officials say to reduce traffic deaths they don't need more enforcement -- they need smarter drivers and pedestrians.

Tom Everson is the executive director of Keep Kids Alive.

“Community engagement is a really critical factor in this and helping to educate the community is our role. Often times we can project outward and say ‘well, this is what I want somebody else to do without ever really thinking about what it is we can do,” he said.

The task force wants to see less drunk driving, fewer motorcycle deaths and less distracted driving.

They believe this coordinator can lead the task force to make that happen.