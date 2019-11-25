City of Omaha appeals arbitrator's decision to reinstate firefighter Steve LeClair

Nearly two weeks after an arbitrator issued a decision calling for fired Omaha fire union president Steve LeClair to be reinstated as a firefighter, the city has filed an appeal.

Calling the decision "an injustice to Mr. LeClair's victim and the City's taxpayers," a statement on the appeal from Mayor Jean Stothert's office emphasized similar points made during a Nov. 12 press conference on the matter.

"With this appeal, the City expects to achieve not only the right outcome with regard to Mr. LeClair, but also to secure important court precedent that will make it easier in the future for the City and other Nebraska municipalities to hold employees accountable," the statement says.

LeClair, who was an Omaha firefighter for 18 years, was cited in February following an internal investigation by the city and subsequently fired.

The appeal also discloses that the city has spent almost $120,000 in legal fees to-date defending Mr. LeClair's legal challenge while also noting that Leclair, as President of Local 385, had his lawyers paid for by the union.

Disputes to the decision issued Nov. 12 are allowed for the 120 days that follow.