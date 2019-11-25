City of Omaha announces waste collection schedule for Thanksgiving week

The Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Divisions announced the waste-collection schedule for the holiday week.

Yard waste, garbage, and recyclables will be picked up according to following schedule this week:



Monday-Wednesday: Regularly scheduled collections

Regularly scheduled collections Thursday: No collection

No collection Friday-Saturday: Collection starts at 6 a.m.

Collections will return to their normal schedule next week.

Questions can be directed to the Environmental Quality Division by giving them a call at 402-444-5238. They also urge residents to subscribe to their email list for alerts.

