City of Omaha & OPD announce changes to police policies

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced several changes to OPD's policies one month after the death of George Floyd.

"Meaningful change requires action," said Mayor Stothert. "We are listening, learning and taking appropriate actions," Stothert added.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer made several changes to the department's Use of Force policy:

-Officer Duty to Intervene and Report

-Knee to Neck pin forbidden

-Prone position warning

-OPD has an existing ban on choke holds. (The change involves Carotid Restraint Control Hold (CRCH) only if officer is attacked or deadly force.)

Chief Schmaderer said these changes are based off of current discussion of police reforms after nationwide protests.

OPD is also requiring new training for all officers beginning in July.

"We want to be part of listening and reform," said Chief Schmaderer.

Training will include Use of Force policy changes, Taser re-certification, suicide by cop training, the George Floyd case review, the impact of biased policing on community members and law enforcement and stop stick deployment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.