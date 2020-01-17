City crews are out on Lincoln streets as snow falls Friday morning

The City of Lincoln Transportation & Utilities department is providing an update on its snow removal operations in Lincoln for Friday morning.

11th & Cornhusker around 8:15 a.m.

According to city officials, 20 crews are on patrol applying salt as needed to main roads, as well as bus and school routes.

Just before 5:00 a.m. snow began to fall across Lincoln and surrounding areas, and will continue throughout the Friday morning commute.

