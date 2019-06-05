City of Lincoln fills over 65,000 potholes in 5 months

City crews have filled more potholes in the last five months than in each of the last five years.

The city of Lincoln has filled more potholes in 5 months than they have in each of the last 5 years.

In 2019 alone, Lincoln has filled 65,304 potholes. They've received 5,315 requests from the public about potholes as well. In the entire year of 2018, there were 40,428 potholes filled.

The city said it couldn't patch a lot of potholes during the winter and throughout the spring due to water and moisture in the ground. With some nice days mixed in, they hope to patch up potholes that last.

"When we patch one, say now, on a day like today when it's sunny and the pavement is generally dry, and temperatures are high, we know that patch has a higher success rate of lasting for us," said Tim Byrne, the Maintenance Operations Manager for the city of Lincoln.

Byrne said the city is trying to be proactive about potholes- they have a 5-business day deadline once a request has been submitted. The city said it responded to calls and also hired contractors to get more of these requests finished.

