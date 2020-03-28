City of Bellevue employee positive for COVID-19

The City of Bellevue on Saturday confirmed one city employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an email, City Administrator Jim Ristow said Friday morning the employee was diagnosed by his doctor but was not hospitalized.

The employee is home and in self-isolation until his doctor releases him, Ristow said.

Other city employees who were in contact with the confirmed case are now in self-imposed quarantine and are self-monitoring for symptoms.

Bellevue has a pandemic sick leave policy in place. The employees are being paid during their absence.

The work vehicle and worksite the employee was in contact with have been sanitized.

