City looking to make safety improvements to Northwest Omaha road

Major changes for a long stretch of road in Omaha. People who use it are getting informed about safety fixes and other improvements.

We're talking about a long stretch of Crown Point Avenue which runs through neighborhoods and past Northwest High School.

This area is where the Crown Point improvement project will take place come February these roads will look a lot different.

These people are here to hear what the Crown Point improvement project means to them.

Many we talked to agree: the 4 lane section of Crown Point Ave between 72nd and Blair High road needs the changes.

Dave Rice and his wife, Chris, have lived along the corridor for 43 years. They say it's always been a dangerous area - and drivers go too fast.

“I’ve seen some nasty wrecks, several people have been killed,” said Rice.

The project, in part, plans to help slow down drivers. Part of the plan includes adding in four roundabouts.

According to research done by Olsson Associates, these roundabouts can reduce total crashes significantly.

“The nice thing about roundabout is you come up to the roundabout and there is an open lane of traffic entering it and it always makes a right-hand turn, drivers and pedestrians know which way to look when traffic is coming in,” said Olsson.

At the meeting, few spoke against the roundabout, Dave supports the idea of it.

“Roundabout isn't gonna affect me a whole lot I have to go through it either way but I’m already going slow,” said Dave.

The project will also upgrade sidewalks and curb ramps to meet the current standards. That project will start once the weather clears up and will be completed in a years’ time.

