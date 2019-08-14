City landlords discussed at hearing for Mayors budget

It was the first opportunity for the public to comment on Mayor Jean Stothert’s seventh $1.1 billion dollar budget plan at a budget hearing Tuesday night.

Mayor Stothert’s focus was on the city’s landlords and proposed $419.6 million in general funds.

The budget will bump Omaha Fire, allowing them to receive new equipment and gear, as well as more money for the Omaha Police Department to assists in opening a fifth precinct in September.

Stothert also proposed an increase in street resurfacing funding $300,000 for a total of $12.6 million.

Residents who attended the hearing took aim at the Mayor over adding a single housing code inspector in 2020 for the new rental registry and housing inspections ordinance.

"By not budgeting sufficient funds for robust licensing and code enforcement program, the city is subsidizing the profits of these landlords on the backs of the poor," said an attending citizen.

"Your budget should be reflective on the city of the future. Rentals that are inspected and secure. Street neighborhoods that are safe provide for us a city where liberty and justice for all actually exists,” said another attending citizen.

Many residents attending the hearing said the city needs more than 10 housing code inspectors.