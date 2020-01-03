City joins mystery man to clean up trash behind closed North Omaha restaurant

Yesterday we told you about some illegal dumping taking place in the back lot of an iconic Omaha take-out spot.

The owner of Skeets Barbeque recently passed away, so the business closed its doors.

Some people took advantage of the empty building and started to illegally dump their trash behind the building.

Bob Wilson lives next door to the mess.

“You know, this is not North Omaha,” said Wilson.

A man who lives in the neighborhood saw our story, he didn’t want to be interviewed, didn’t want the publicity, all he wanted to do was clean up the mess.

The unidentified man did clean up the mess. He told us this is his neighborhood and he just had to do something about all the garbage. So, he took matters into his own hands.

“The man that came to do the cleanup, I was ready to grab my gloves and help then the city showed up and took care of what business needed to do,” said Wilson.

City work crews did show up and help the man finish the job.

“That in itself those things kind of reinforce your faith in what’s going on and the character of the community,” said Wilson.

People in the neighborhood hope that the area stays clean.

The unidentified man said he called the company that owns the dumpster, they plan to come and take away soon.

