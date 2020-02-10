City in Kansas discussing limiting police work with immigration

The Lawrence City Commission is discussing whether to limit how police cooperate with federal immigration agents.

During a meeting Tuesday, the commission will discuss the proposed draft ordinance with city staff, which will then bring a proposed city ordinance back to the commission for a vote.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a local group proposed last year that Lawrence become a sanctuary city, and that police refuse to enforce requests from immigration agents unless they involve a crime.

Police Chief Gregory Burns says a draft policy for the department says police won't help hold a person based solely on if that person has a federal immigration detainer