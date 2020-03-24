City, county leaders ask Omaha landlords for leniency on evictions relating to COVID-19

City and county officials are asking Omaha landlords to forgive or suspend evictions on tenants with unpaid rent due to financial hardships created by COVID-19.

"The consequences of COVID-19 will be far-reaching," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said. "We are concerned about economic hardships for many."

According to a news release from Stohtert's office, she and Clare Duda, chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, sent a letter Tuesday to about 3,000 landlords asking for leniency "until the pandemic subsides and emergency health measures have been lifted."

She and Duda made the plea to all landlords and property owners registered with the city's planning department as well as Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association and the Nebraska Apartment Association.

Stothert noted that tenants who aren't affected by COVID-19 should be responsible and continue paying rent monthly and on time, the release states.

"Commissioner Rodgers has helped me realize this is a public health issue," said Chairman Duda. "I have been a landlord most of my life, so I really do understand this issue. Everyone is doing what we can during this time, and here is an opportunity for landlords to help."