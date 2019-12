A city attorney under suspension in southeast Nebraska’s Beatrice has resigned.

The Beatrice city administrator, Tobias Tempelmeyer, said Abigail Stark left her post last week. He’s handling her duties until a replacement is found.

Stark had been suspended with pay since Dec. 9. City officials have declined to say publicly what led to her suspension. Tempelmeyer has said it was a personnel matter.

She’d held the position since April 2018.