Local government updates: Ralston buildings closed to public

The Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force announced Thursday a list of local restaurants has been compiled by the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau that are open for drive-through, carry-out and delivery.

The list can be found at this website.

Ralston City Hall, Police Department, Volunteer Fire Department and Public Works buildings will be closed to the public effective immediately.

The City released an announcement Thursday which stated essential services will continue while the public is not allowed in the listed buildings to minimize in-person interaction.

Baright Library closed earlier this week. All city park restrooms are closed and drinking fountains will remain off.

Playground equipment and pavilions are closed for use.