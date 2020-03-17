City Council issues emergency orders, practices social distancing

For its last meeting until late April, the Omaha City Council asked city directors to stay away, along with some people with issues on the agenda, that way they could limit the number of people in attendance.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert gave her State of the City address Friday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Douglas County Board took it a step further by skipping seats -- and keeping six feet of space between each other.

John Friend, Douglas County District Court Clerk said, "I want to congratulate you on your social distances because that shows me that you understand how serious this is. Because the decisions we make today will greatly affect that curve 2-3 weeks from now. Places in California are on lockdown and they were where we are 2-to-3 weeks ago."

The Douglas County Board declared a local emergency because of the coronavirus, giving taxing bodies like Omaha Public Schools greater flexibility when it comes to buying products.

The board did the same thing a year ago during the spring floods.

Mike Meyers, Douglas County Corrections said, "You look for a silver lining in this."

The Corrections Director explained why keeping visitors out of the jail is so important, why working from home obviously isn't an option for his staff, and why it feels odd but understandable to give iPad with internet connections to inmates so they still have a connection to the outside world.

Mike Meyers said, "If we ever realize how we can operate remotely and manage this crisis, we may have the blueprint for something more sustainable when it's all over."

The city council also approved a state of emergency so that the mayor has options if COVID-19 starts to spread into the community.

Pete Festersen said, “Very broad emergency power we are adopting, but I want to assure folks that nothing is happening yet and should it be pursued, it will be coordinated with the city council, the county board, the mayor, governor and everyone else."

