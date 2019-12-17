City Council discusses temporary deal to process Omaha recyclables

The city has struck a temporary deal with a company to handle and process Omaha recyclables.

Up to now, it had been a testy give-and-take between the two sides after the city rejected the recycler’s bid to do it long-term.

Councilman Pete Festersen said, “I think the city council did the right thing by delaying this last week to bring this together and have this conversation.”

A week ago, these two sides were at odds. On the left in the gray suit is Firstar Fiber’s CEO and the man on the right represents Omaha Public Works.

Jim Theiler with Omaha Public Works said, “We do a great business with them, but my job is to come up with a better price than what is in front of you right now.”

The two sides reached a deal in principle to keep the same processor through 2020 for between 1.7 and 2 million dollars. The mayor says it’s affordable and fair to taxpayers.

Firstar has been sorting and organizing Omaha’s recyclables for the last 13-years.

It was the only company to bid on the new processing contract. The mayor called the bid “outrageous.”

The city will put it up for a rebid.

Firstar Fiber CEO Dale Gubbels said, “We will consider bidding when we know what the rebid requirements are. Time is getting of the essence here.”

Beginning in 2021 FCC Environmental will be picking up the recyclables until 2031, it is still unclear who will be processing them.

The temporary deal is expected to go before the council sometime in January.

