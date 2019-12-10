City Council deliberates incentives for city maintenance workers before winter storms

Another December day and some more snow flurries. While today was no comparison to yesterday's slick and treacherous morning commute, we know we'll get our fair share of ice and snow this winter.

On the heels of this, Omaha Public Works is struggling with the idea of making sure it has enough manpower to not only clear the streets but fix the pothole aftermath.

The Street Maintenance Division shared some of the results of a recent employee satisfaction survey.

How to recruit better since it's a constant struggle to hire drivers, some say the city has too rigid hiring requirements, and employees are also asking for better wages since they think the marketplace for CDL drivers pays higher.

Since so many crews work odd hours during the winter to clear the roads, the city is proposing paying a shift differential. Meaning workers would get an extra $3.60 per hour for working the late hours as a reward to the sacrifice on their families.

The city is also wrestling with the idea of loosening the standards for drivers since there seems to be a shortage. The council will decide on the shift differential pay next week.

