City Council debates adding vape products to tobacco tax

Seven years ago the city council approved a controversial tobacco tax to raise $35 million over 10-years for Buffett Cancer Center, vaping was originally left off the ticket back then because it was argued by the cities attorney that it wasn’t prudent to tax something that was used to help people stop smoking.

Now, city leaders believe that’s not the main use for vaping.

The vaping industry believes its products shouldn’t be taxed because of its therapy, but if it is in Omaha, it should be at a lower rate than cigarettes because it’s different from tobacco.

"The rationale for taxing vape products is they want to treat everything the same. But we're trying to get them to understand this is not a tobacco product. The nicotine in these products -- if they have them -- does not come from tobacco. Some don't have nicotine at all," said lobbyist Scott Lautenbaugh.

The vape industry says this tax would also push people to buy online or perhaps the black market where the dangers of those products have been well documented.

Councilman Chris Jerram said, “It occurred to me that there shouldn’t be an exemption for public health reasons and fairness reasons in our tobacco occupation tax.”

