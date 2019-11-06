Omaha council approves financing for Conagra campus transformation

Omaha City Council on Tuesday approved the financing for the River Crossing, a massive plan that will transform the Conagra campus into apartments, parking garages, and business space.

TIF money will build the new apartment complex between 8th and 10th streets near Farnam Street. It will have 375 units. The parking garage will have 720 spaces and the first level of the complex will also be available for commercial space.

The entire redevelopment project is expected to take about 10 years to complete. The area was vacated by Conagra in 2015, when the company left Nebraska to relocate its headquarters to Chicago.