Cities work to make alternative transportation easier

Bike lanes along Fort Crook road in Bellevue are being taken out. Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said Thursday, learning how to incorporate bike and mobility lanes in his city is all about trial and error.

"We've got several hubs in town that are separated by a mile or two to get to where you're going so it's a tough one to make happen," Hike said.

Hike said the lanes along Fort Crook are poorly designed, dangerous for cyclists and drivers and don't have connecting bike lanes on the end. Pretty much, it's a bike lane that just ends.

"It's just not user-friendly they way that it is," Hike said.

Omaha city Mayor Jean Stothert said Omaha isn't built for success either.

"We really do not have the infrastructure we need, we don't have a lot of dedicated bike lanes," Stothert said.

Putting dedicated bike lanes in well-established parts of the communities is difficult with buildings close to the roads and narrow sidewalks.

Dawaune Hayes has lived on Fort Crook road before moving to Omaha. He sold his car in 2014 and has used his electric bike ever since. He said even with its flaws, he's sad to see the Fort Crook bike lanes go

"Ultimately we have to continue to try, and not rule things out because they didn't work how they were right away," Hayse said.

Hayes wants Omaha and Bellevue to take bolder steps and turn to people who know exactly what cities need to be more bike and scooter friendly.

"If access points aren't existent than people aren't going to utilize it like you think they would and when things aren't built by people who ride bikes it's not going to work in the way that people who ride bikes would utilize them," Hayes said.