Local churches targeted over 4th of July

Not one but two churches were targeted on the 4th of July.

One burglarized and the other was vandalized.

The burglary at the St. Barnabas Catholic Church was caught on surveillance cameras.

It appears the two thieves were hiding from one camera, which turned out to be a light, but were caught red-handed by another one.

Unfortunately, the vandalism at the Tabernacle Faith Church was not caught on camera.

"I guess some kids broke in and uh spray painted right here," Johntell Mitchell says. "O-B-E. I don't know what it stands for."

Mitchell and his family have been fixing the church for years. They had dreams of putting a community center for the local kids in the lower level, while the actual sanctuary would be on the main floor.

The July 4th break-in wasn't isolated. Mitchell tells 6 News they've been vandalized before. The previous time a basketball court was spray painted on the ground and a 9 iron was taken to a wall.

This time, the windows seemed to be hit the hardest.

"All of these windows have little bebe holes in them," Mitchell said. "We boarded this one up. It was another entry they could have got in. And uh, just been working on it."

Mitchell is thankful nothing was stolen from the church. However, the damage left behind by whoever did this is going to be costly.

"Between this window and that one over there, it's going to be very expensive," he said gesturing towards a shattered window.

Father Catania at the St. Barnabas Catholic Church is thankful their sanctuary was not vandalized. The act of burglarizing a church still blows him away.

"Who goes into a church and steals a cross," Father Catania said. "It's absurd almost. If it weren't so sad it would almost be comical."

One of the items taken was a cross gifted to the church from the original sanctuary. It was dated back to 1877.

A treasure that doesn't hold much monetary value but it does hold sentimental value.

One of the items taken, an ablution cup, was actually found today. He thinks the thieves might have put it down on their way out and forgotten about it.

"Ironically the one that we replaced it with that we had is a more valuable one, the one that was up there was not very significant at all," Father Catania said.

These two crimes make Mitchell and Father Catania uneasy. Both churches have plans to increase their security.

"We have a meeting of our parish council this week," Father Catania said. "We'll make some decisions along those lines. We might consider a part-time security guard."

Mitchell plans to double up on his security cameras, knowing he can't completely stop this, but maybe he can deter the next intrusion.

"You really can't stop vandalism, you've just got to hope to contain it," Mitchell said.

We haven't heard yet from OPD if these two incidents are related.

Both Mitchell and Father Catania say they wholeheartedly forgive whoever it was that committed these crimes.

