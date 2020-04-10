Church heads to parishioners after virus halts services

HOISINGTON, Kan. - With the coronavirus halting Easter services, a Catholic church in central Kansas is going on the road to reach worshipers.

The Great Bend Tribune reports that the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will ride on a parade float Sunday through the town of Hoisington, with hymns blaring.

The float features a hand-painted wooden replica of the steepled church.

Church member Doug Axman says the the float will be driven past all the community’s churches, as well as the activity center, grocery store and and a senior living center.