OPD: Cases of church burglary, vandalism not connected

Just days after the burglary of one church and a case of vandalism at another, Omaha Police said they do not believe there's a trend developing regarding church break-ins.

Though St. Barnabas Catholic Church and the Tabernacle Faith Church were both hit on the same day — the Fourth of July — police said they don't think the two crimes are connected.

Officers told 6 News that as with any business, churches should take extra precautions to deter criminals. This can be as simple as locking entrances or even installing security cameras.