Christmas tree recycling now available in Metro through Jan. 8th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- Recycling collection sites for your Christmas tree are now open until Wednesday, January 8th throughout the metro.
The Omaha Wasteline reminds residents that dumping your tree after the 8th is illegal dumping a punishable with fines and loss of driver’s license.
They ask that all nails, wires, ornaments, plastic bags, tree stands, and lights are removed before dumping. Wreathes and evergreen roping is not accepted.
You can drop off your tree at the following locations:
Tranquility Park
120th Street & West Maple Road. North lot of soccer complex.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Northwest corner of the parking lot, near the intersection of Bob Gibson Drive and South 13th Street.
Orchard Park
66th Street North of Hartman Ave. 57 blocks North of Dodge Street.
F Street Football Field
F Street East of 156th Street. Parking lot east of the field.
Ta Ha Zouka Park
20801 Elkhorn Drive. Parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly West Park
87th Street & Park View Boulevard.
Wehrspann Lake Wildlife Management Area
Highway 370, between I-80 and 168th Street. Wildlife Management Area south parking lot.
Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill
8902 Cedar Island Road
Papillion Senior Center
1001 Limerick Road
Papio Bay Aquatic Park Parking Lot
815 East Halleck Street
Walnut Creek Connector Trail
Schram Road and Creek Side Drive (west of 96th Street)
LaVista Sports Complex
66th Street, 2 blocks South of Harrison Street
Pierson/Orval Ballfields
Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive
Hughes Mulch Products
3211 Keystone Drive. This site open 8 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday Only