Christmas tree recycling now available in Metro through Jan. 8th

Recycling collection sites for your Christmas tree are now open until Wednesday, January 8th throughout the metro.

The Omaha Wasteline reminds residents that dumping your tree after the 8th is illegal dumping a punishable with fines and loss of driver’s license.

They ask that all nails, wires, ornaments, plastic bags, tree stands, and lights are removed before dumping. Wreathes and evergreen roping is not accepted.

You can drop off your tree at the following locations:

Tranquility Park

120th Street & West Maple Road. North lot of soccer complex.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Northwest corner of the parking lot, near the intersection of Bob Gibson Drive and South 13th Street.

Orchard Park

66th Street North of Hartman Ave. 57 blocks North of Dodge Street.

F Street Football Field

F Street East of 156th Street. Parking lot east of the field.

Ta Ha Zouka Park

20801 Elkhorn Drive. Parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce.

Kelly West Park

87th Street & Park View Boulevard.

Wehrspann Lake Wildlife Management Area

Highway 370, between I-80 and 168th Street. Wildlife Management Area south parking lot.

Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill

8902 Cedar Island Road

Papillion Senior Center

1001 Limerick Road

Papio Bay Aquatic Park Parking Lot

815 East Halleck Street

Walnut Creek Connector Trail

Schram Road and Creek Side Drive (west of 96th Street)

LaVista Sports Complex

66th Street, 2 blocks South of Harrison Street

Pierson/Orval Ballfields

Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive

Hughes Mulch Products

3211 Keystone Drive. This site open 8 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday Only

