Christmas decorations being collected for OFFUTT flood victims

Holiday donations are pouring in and there's one item that goes out as fast as it comes in.

Dave Cingle started as a volunteer at Airmen's Attic at Offutt Air Force Base 4 years ago and now he's taken it over. He says serving the airmen is his calling.

"That's why I get up every day is to help the airmen. I'm sorry, I'm teary-eyed because I love them all," said Cingle

He says it was a tough time after the heartland flood back in March, Offutt families were coming in looking for the bare necessities after their's were washed away.

"They lost beds, they lost couches, silverware, appliances, clothing, uniforms," added Cingle.

Now the big request is for holiday decorations. Cingle says the back room was filled with 34 Christmas trees just weeks ago. Now there's a waiting list until he can get more in the door.

"I know the flood-affected a lot of people pretty harshly so I know there are a lot of people out there that do need stuff like that, so I'm grateful we have this here," said Daniel Lerew, Senior Airmen.

Cingle says when it's the season for giving, his work never stops.

If you'd like to help donate to Airmen's Attic, the number is 402-294-3318