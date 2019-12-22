Christmas Eve visits at State Penitentiary canceled due to flu

Nebraska Corrections Director Scott R. Frakes confirms that 45 inmates have become sick in recent weeks. The Corrections Department is taking what it calls a "proactive and preventive approach to combating the flu," and that could affect visits.

Frakes says that depending on how the virus continues to present, it may be necessary to cancel visits and modify movement within facilities in order to contain the spread.

The illnesses have been reported at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Community Corrections Center-Omaha, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

“Visits will be canceled at the penitentiary on Tuesday, December 24,” Frakes said. “At this point, that is the institution with the highest number of cases, both confirmed and suspected.”

Frakes said members of the executive team, including wardens, will be touching base frequently, to stay on top of the number of emerging cases and determining what actions are to be taken.

The agency is increasing its stock of masks for use by members of the incarcerated population and staff. Additionally, inmates have been encouraged to get their flu shots, especially those who fall into certain health categories, making them more susceptible to becoming sick.

Frakes is quoted in a news release as saying, “New intakes will be screened for symptoms and members of the medical staff will be providing vaccinations on a regular basis to those who request them.”

He said administration of antiviral medications may help to limit the severity and length of illness in those who are confirmed to have the flu in its early stages.

Updates concerning the status of visits will be made available on the NDCS website: corrections.nebraska.gov.

