Chris Stapleton to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour will make a stop at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena October 17.
The country and folk rock singer's performance will include special guests Marcus King Band and Yola.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 4 at 10 am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com.
CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”
March 11—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center
March 12—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center
March 14—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field
March 20—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 21—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 22—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center
April 23—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center
April 25—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field
June 4—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater
June 5—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 6—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 11—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena
June 12—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
June 13—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 18—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 19—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 25—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre
June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center
June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 16—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena
July 17—Orlando, FL—Amway Center
July 18—Atlanta, GA—Truist Park
July 23—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 31—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion
August 1—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
August 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion
August 13—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion
August 20—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 29—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
October 1—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena
October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 8—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center
October 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
October 15—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+
October 16—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)
October 17—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena (on-sale February 14)
October 22—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena
October 23—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)