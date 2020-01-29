Chris Stapleton to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in October

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour will make a stop at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena October 17.

The country and folk rock singer's performance will include special guests Marcus King Band and Yola.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 4 at 10 am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

March 11—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center

March 12—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center

March 14—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field

March 20—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 21—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 22—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center

April 23—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center

April 25—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field

June 4—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

June 5—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 6—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 11—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena

June 12—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 18—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 19—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 25—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre

June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center

June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 16—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena

July 17—Orlando, FL—Amway Center

July 18—Atlanta, GA—Truist Park

July 23—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 31—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion

August 1—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

August 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion

August 13—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion

August 20—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 29—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

October 1—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 8—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

October 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

October 15—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+

October 16—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

October 17—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena (on-sale February 14)

October 22—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena

October 23—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)