Chris Janicek faces new pressure from past candidates to drop out of race

Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is facing new pressure today to get out of the race.

Two of the candidates he beat last month in the primary are joining the Nebraska Democratic Party telling him to decline the nomination.

"This is serious and it's time to call people out and we need to that this behavior is not tolerated especially from somebody who wants to represent us,” said Angie Phillips.

Unsuccessful democrat senatorial candidates Angie Phillips and Alisha Shelton joined together saying the man who defeated them doesn't deserve to be the candidate.

Democratic nominee Chris Janicek's involvement in an unsavory message exchange suggesting a female staff member has sex with multiple partners resulted in the call for him to aside.

"I don't know how you would joke about doing horrible sexual things to someone and potentially all at once? It was very disappointing, it was very disgusting,” said Alisha Shelton.

Janicek says he has apologized to the woman who was the target of his comment and says she accepted the apology.

He admits he used poor judgment and says he wants to learn from his mistake.

Phillips is calling for a boycott of Janicek's business and possible protesting.

Janicek says customers he's spoken with since the incident happened, accept his apology, and want him to stay in the race.

