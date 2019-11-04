Chopper cops and K-9 team up for burglary arrest

An alleged burglar and arsonist is locked up after being hemmed in at a metro hardware store by police, their K-9 and a helicopter Sunday night.

Westlake Hardware burglary at 90th and Maple

Kevin Brown, 41, was booked for Second Degree Arson and Burglary.

Authorities responded to an alarm at the 90th and Maple Westlake Hardware store shortly after 9 p.m. They found the glass front doors had been shattered.

A search team went in with their K-9 while OPD's Able 1 helicopter looked on from above and the air crew offered some advice to the interloper in the form of a tweet that read: "To the burglar inside the Ace hardware... you should give up or start looking for the K-9 bite suit section real fast."

Back on the ground, the search team found Brown hiding near the offices on the north side of the building. That's where his freedom ended.

A check of the basement turned up, "an active fire in a sink in a bathroom," earning Brown the arson charge in addition to his burglary problem.

The smashed glass in the front door caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.