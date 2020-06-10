Children's Museum opens for summer camps only

After months of being closed due to coronavirus, The Children's Museum is open for summer camps this week.

4-year-old Kent says he had a great day at summer camp at The Children's Museum.

"I played, and I got wet, and then I dried my hands."

Sara Clark is Kent's mom. She says she was excited to hear summer camp was an option as well, but of course, she had to think about safety with the coronavirus.

"I was concerned about that at first, but they have been really careful with everything," said Clark.

Inside the museum, staff are all wearing masks, extra hand sanitizer stations have been installed, and everything is being cleaned between each class.

"We are tending to their children in a way they can trust and rely on us only with exceptional details around their health and safety."

Lindy Hoyer is the Executive Director. As part of these safety measures, they are only allowing 40 kids in at a time.

"So we will have no more than 10 children per classroom per session, and each classroom will have the same two instructors throughout the week," said Hoyer.

They have broken up the day into a morning and afternoon session with cleaning taking place in between as well. All these cleaning efforts help Clark feel safe about letting Kent stay and play.

"I'm very grateful for all of the precautions they have been taking so my son can have a really great week," said Clark.

The Children's Museum is monitoring the coronavirus and is eyeing sometime in August for a possible reopening to the public, with restrictions.

