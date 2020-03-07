Children's Hospital restricts visitation to prevent coronavirus spread

Children's Hospital Omaha has released a statement regarding their restricted visitation and guest protocol.

The statement reads, "Children’s continues to actively plan, prepare and take action to control and prevent the spread of respiratory viral illness. Our top priority is keeping our patients, families, staff and community safe. We have recently implemented updated visitor restrictions and screening protocols to be responsive and responsible in that commitment to safety. While we understand and appreciate the inconvenience some of these updates may cause families, safety is our number one goal."

Some restrictions include limiting to 2 caregivers per patient, playrooms are closed, only two points of entry available, and all visitors will be screened. The full update to the Hospital's restrictions in preparation for a potential spread can be found on their website.