Children's Hospital develops new tool to help parents with coronavirus fears

A new online tool from Omaha's Children's Hospital is helping parents better understand the symptoms of coronavirus with their kids.

The Peringer's 3 kids are running and playing on a sunny day, but a short time ago, they got sick, and that left Patrick Peringer and his wife asking the common question.

"Do we take them in? Do we not take them in? Sometimes getting the metrics on what to take them in for can be kind of tough," said Peringer.

Doctors at Children's Hospital in Omaha, like Dr. Russell McCulloh, have heard those concerns first hand. So they developed a new online tool to help answer some of those questions, especially related to coronavirus.

"This tool is really to help those parents who's kids may not be that sick to feel reassured that it's ok to do the things you would usually do for a cold or respiratory illness," said Dr. McCulloh.

It turned out to be the flu for The Peringers, but the timing of when they got sick certainly had them concerned. Patrick says towards the end, the kids would have good days and bad days.

"There was definitely that fear of is this the flu just doing that thing where you think it's going away or is it something else," Peringer said.

Dr. McCulloh says he has seen many cases just like that since the coronavirus has ramped up. The tool, designed to ease some of those fears by listing symptoms, and figuring out how severe those symptoms are.

While he hopes this tool will do just that, he also doesn't want to discourage parents from coming in.

"If a child needs to be seen by a doctor, they need to come in. There's a lot whole of situations where it's ok to make a phone call and reassure and treat symptoms with fluids, chicken soup, and Tylenol. That sort of thing," said Dr. McCulloh.

Ultimately, both Dr. McCulloh and Peringer say knowing your kid's normal behavior during illness is key, but he's glad to have this extra help.

Patrick: "I think this portal is a great way to give parents another tool to assess what's going on with their kids for sure."

The tool is set to launch on Children's website by Wednesday.