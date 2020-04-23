Children missing vaccinations as parents skip doctor visits during COVID-19 pandemic

A warning from the nation's pediatricians that we may be opening the door for more outbreaks.

As parents do their best to protect their children from the coronavirus -- many are skipping doctor's visits where they're supposed to be getting other shots.

World Immunization Week takes place during the last week of April every year.

While the wait is a year or more for a COVID-19 vaccine -- there are many other vaccines given to children for other viruses we've known about for decades.

And this pandemic is keeping some kids from getting the shots.

The threat before us is the coronavirus. The news of it is inescapable.

To avoid being infected -- many parents across the country are canceling visits to their pediatrician -- meaning children aren't getting their regular vaccinations as scheduled.

“When everyone returns, we could see a resurgence. And then all of a sudden, we're fighting measles and whooping cough and coronavirus. Last thing we need is two pandemics at once,” said Dr. Matthew Gibson with Methodist Regency Clinic.

Visits to Gibson’s clinic are down 70-to-75-percent.

Some of it is intentional

“We're trying to cut off visits of those not immediately needed. Maybe it's an otherwise well 9-year-old and is not due any shots. So we don't want them to come in and perhaps be exposed. But we want to see infants and young children who need kindergarten physicals to keep the immunity building,” Gibson said.

Infants typically get tetanus and pneumonia shots through the first year -- and then measles, mumps, rubella at a year, boosters at kindergarten and 7th grade.

“Pretend coronavirus never existed. We were having outbreaks of measles and whooping cough already which are both preventable with vaccines. And even now, we were a little tenuous to have small outbreaks,” Gibson said.

We know there's no vaccine for coronavirus yet.

But by missing other shots, experts say that immunity can start to fade in 6 to 12 months.

It's why pediatricians want to make sure parents prevent what we know right now is preventable.

“We need to keep being healthy in all aspects, not just COVID-19,” Gibson said.

Depending on the clinic -- Methodist doctors say there are all sorts of ways they work to separate those who are ill -- and those who need to come in for their shots.

Some are asked to wait in their cars -- others have different times set aside for appointments.

Call ahead to your pediatrician's team to check.