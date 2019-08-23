Child struck by vehicle in Plattsmouth treated at scene, released

A 7-year-old who was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon was treated at the scene and released, according to a press update from Plattsmouth Police.

At 2:45 p.m. Friday, police and emergency personnel were called to a scene on Eighth Avenue, east of Plattsmouth Middle School, after a report of a child hit by a vehicle, according to the release.

A police investigation concluded that the child ran out into the street — not in a crosswalk — and was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old, the report states. The 7-year-old was treated by EMS at the scene and did not require any further medical treatment.

Police said there was no improper or reckless driving involved, so no citations were issued.

"It's important to speak to your children about this now so they understand the dangers of running into the street. Please slow down when driving anywhere around town and be aware of your speed at all times," Plattsmouth Police said in the release.