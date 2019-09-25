Child struck by vehicle near 41st and Dodge streets

Omaha Police was called to 41st and Dodge streets Wednesday morning where a child had been struck by a vehicle.

"It appears the child was waiting to be picked up by a relative and when he was crossing the street, a vehicle heading southbound on 41st Street struck the child," said Lt. Jerald Swanson with the Omaha Police.

According to police, the child was transported to the hospital suffering minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, and right now they don't know if any tickets will be issued.