Child playing with fire sparked $250,000 blaze

Authorities say a child playing with fire touched off a three-alarm blaze that caused an estimated $250,000 damage to a metro apartment building Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:13 p.m. near 16th and Burdette and raged for approximately 90 minutes – called under control at 7:41 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to flames coming from a window, reaching up to the roof. Heavy smoke and flames were found on the third floor. A second and then third alarm followed.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the flames moved quickly.

“We called a second alarm fire and 7:09 we called a third alarm fire. They began their attack from the inside but that wasn't enough. As they backed out they noticed the fire was starting to get through the roof. At that time we had all the crews come out and start hitting it from the roof. We started evacuating the rest of the complex at that time.”

Everyone in the building made it to safety. Yvonne Hoof was among them. She said, “I live on the bottom part but being that it's here, it's like how far is going to go down? And are we going to be able to get back in?"

Kevin Gunn was ready for a night of relaxation that quickly took a different turn.

"I was in my apartment ready to watch football and the next thing you know I heard them beating on the door telling everyone to 'get out - there's a fire.'"

The Red Cross was on scene to help those displaced. The number of people affected was not immediately available but the damage estimates to follow will add to the fire’s toll. The estimated $250,000 damage to a building valued at $350,000 did not include the loss of personal property inside.

Yvonne Hoof said, “That's why they call it insurance ladies and gentlemen. Make sure you get insurance on your stuff."

Approximately 80 firefighters teamed-up to knock down the blaze.