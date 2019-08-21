Child inside stolen vehicle

Council Bluffs police say a 3-year-old boy is doing fine after he was in a car that had been stolen.

The child was left in a running vehicle at the Casey's store at 23rd and South Expressway. Police say a man stole the vehicle and left the store.

It was not clear if the man knew the child was there. The vehicle was left abandoned only a block or two away from the store with the child still inside.

Police were canvassing the area talking to neighbors to see if they could offer help the investigation.

6 News spoke to several neighbors who had home surveillance video showing some of the crime scene. They were not yet willing to share the video which could help bring the criminal to justice.

We were able to view one of the clips. In the clip, we saw a man getting out of the vehicle and casually walking away. The video was too blurry to get a good description other than it was a man wearing a dark hoodie and shorts.

