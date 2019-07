A child is in custody for allegedly starting a fire.

The fire at a home near 16th and Emmet was reported about 5:45 Wednesday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

The damage was bad enough that one adult and three children have to find somewhere else to live for a while.

The fire was set to the outside of the house.

It's not clear if the child taken into custody is one of the three occupants of the home.