Omaha Police identify child hit, killed by vehicle Tuesday night

Omaha Police released details early Wednesday about an accident that left a toddler dead Tuesday evening.

At 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, a father was behind the wheel of a car that accidentally struck and killed his toddler near 18th and Oak streets, according to an OPD report.

Police said 22-month-old Rosalinda Lopez-Tino was walking toward the driveway just as her father was driving up. She lost her balance and fell in front of the car and was run over, the report states.

The girl was transported with critical injuries to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire; she died soon after arrival, the OPD report states.

The incident is still under investigation by OPD.