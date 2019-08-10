Child enticement charge added to list against Sarpy County woman

Christina Greer, the Sarpy County woman already accused of sexual assault of a child, is facing another in a list of allegations.

Greer has now been charged with one count of child enticement. She's accused of trying to coax or lure a child under the age of 16 by using an electronic device. That was between October 2017 and February 2018.

It's the same time period in which she's accused of sexually assaulting two other minors.

Greer was in court last March where she was charged with three counts of child sex assault.

On Friday, August 9, a judge set bond for the new charge at $500,000.

