Child care providers react to new employee background check law

Some child care providers have concerns about a new federally mandated state law that requires fingerprint background checks for all adults applying to work in a child care institution. The law went into effect on September 1st.

The fingerprints are taken at the Nebraska State Patrol Office in your area. The new federally mandated background check transmits those fingerprints from the Nebraska State Patrol to the FBI for a national criminal history records check.

Some child care providers say all of this slows the hiring process and discourages potential workers from applying for jobs.

Officials at the Nebraska State Patrol say they have hired additional fingerprint technicians across the state to help with the process. State officials say right now the process could take from 7 to 10 days to complete. Some child care providers say it used to take three or four days.

Nebraska State Patrol officials say the process is slowed down because some of the applications are incomplete. Right now state patrol officials say they have 500 applications that cannot be processed because of missing information. The child care worker being screened must pay the actual cost for the criminal history record check and sometimes that fee is missing from the application, all of this will slow the process.

Nicole Looper is the director of the Nelson Mandela Early Childhood Development Center, she’s not worried about the extra time needed to process applicants.

“I think when we look at the safety of children and all children deserve excellence we want to make sure we have the right people In the right place, I know as far as families they want to be able to trust us with their children and so with that being said we want a safe and nurturing environment for them,” said Looper.

Nicole says it’s a good thing for everyone to work together when it comes to the safety of our children.

“I think we all have to understand that we are a partnership when it looks at how we partner with not only the state and some other agencies we want to make sure all is well with that,” said Looper.

After the fingerprint background check is complete the state patrol sends that information to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

