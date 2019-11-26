Child abuse charges against Papillion Councilman dropped

State court charges against Jason Gaines, a Papillion City Councilman accused of misdemeanor child abuse, have been dropped.

Sources said that in a September that a 5-year-old boy, who is sometimes under Gaine's care, was allegedly grabbed and had visible finger marks on his arms and sides.

A release from the office of the Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore states, "The victim previously reported that on September 6, 2019, Gaines grabbed him, causing bruises and scratches on his arm. Subsequent to filing charges, our office received video evidence from the defendant which corroborates his story. Upon review of the additional evidence, it was determined that we could not move forward with the charges.”