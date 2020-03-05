Child abuse case dropped against Omaha firefighter

A child abuse case against an Omaha firefighter has been dropped this week, according to Sarpy County Court records.

Stephen Luethge, 34 was accused of child abuse in 2019.

Prosecutors at the time said Luethge allowed a child to be placed in a situation that endangered their life.

Luethge’s attorney Joseph Naatz has always maintained injuries found with the child were due to a medical condition.

Naatz said the child has since been returned home.

The Omaha Fire Department says Luethge was hired by OFD in May, 2009.