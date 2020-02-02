Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their first Super Bowl in 50 years after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs mastered the art of the comeback in the 2020 playoffs.

They trailed by 10 in the second half, but came back to take the lead with a Damien Williams scored with 2:44 remaining.

Kansas City's defense was able to hold on a potential San Francisco game-winning drive, and then a Damien Williams touchdown run sealed the victory for the Chiefs.

This, after the Chiefs came from behind to beat both Houston and Tennessee in their previous playoff matchups.

Mahomes was 26/41 for 286 yards. He threw two touchdowns.

This was the Chiefs' first time playing in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl IV when they beat the Minnesota Vikings.

It is the first Super Bowl win for Andy Reid as a head coach, and the first of Patrick Mahomes' young career.