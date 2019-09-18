Chief Standing Bear statue unveiled in Washington DC

A statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear was unveiled Wednesday in the Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol.

The statue is honoring the Chief’s role in Native civil rights. It’s part of an option provided by Congress in 2000, allowing states to replace the statues representing them that were chosen back in 1937, according to a release.

Nebraska chose William Jennings Bryan and J. Sterling Morton in 1937. The Nebraska Unicameral designated Chief Standing Bear and author Willa Cather to take their place, according to a release.

Governor Pete Ricketts was in Washington DC for the unveiling and hopes Nebraskan’s visiting the capitol will look for the statue on their next visit.

