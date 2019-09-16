Chief Standing Bear statue to be unveiled in US Capitol

Governor Pete Ricketts is traveling to Washington DC for the unveiling of a statue of Chief Standing Bear at the United States Capitol Wednesday.

According to a release outlining Standing Bear’s history from Ricketts, Standing Bear was born in Northern Nebraska and was chief of the Ponca Tribe, who are known for their nation of hunters and farmers.

Standing Bear is also recognized for his role in Native American Civil rights and his constant fight to keep Nebraska a place his tribe could call home.

“Standing Bear’s courage, dedication to his family and tribe, and an eloquent appeal for recognition of his basic human rights have already qualified him for Nebraska’s Hall-of-Fame. Now, he will stand tall in the U.S. Capitol, representing our State and its core principle of “equality before the law,” reads Rickett’s release.

Rickett’s encourages Nebraska visitors of the US Capitol to look for the statue on their next visit.

