Children's Theater Academy embraces confidence and uniqueness

Kids are finding their confidence on the stage this summer.

The Children's Theater Academy at the North Platte Playhouse is wrapping up this week.

3rd through 9th graders have spent the last two weeks rehearsing "The Music in Me," a short musical about embracing their uniqueness.

All of the kids were given a role in the musical.

This is 8th grader, Ella Harmon's, 4th year in the workshop.

"It's something where you can, instead of doing sports and being active all of the time, you can just have fun and perform in front of people and entertain people," says Harmon.

Public performances will take place Thursday and Friday nights at 7 pm. Admission is free but a free will donation for the Playhouse is accepted.